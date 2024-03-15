Fashion

From the Archives: Shield Sunglasses From the '60s to Now

Ever-present in the early aughts, shield sunglasses were a dream for pap-magnet celebs. Now, the accessory makes an elegant comeback on the spring runways. 

03.15.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
group photo of guests.
Guests at Sergio Hudson's After Party. Photo courtesy of Justin Jerrod.

Tags

sunglassesfashionprintbritneyspearsparishilton

Related Articles

Two women wearing colorful sunglasses.

Shopping

16 Colorful Sunglasses That Will Make or Break Your Summer Wardrobe

For subtle pops of color, consider colored sunglasses this summer.

07.08.2023 by Faith McGuinness
Bella Hadid photographed while wearing sunglasses and a jacket

Fashion

6 Sunglasses Trends to Look Out For This Fall

From timeless classics to sporty biker glasses, L'OFFICIEL shares six sunglasses trends spotted on celebrities and on the runway. 

09.22.2022 by Naomi Townsend
sunglasses accessories accessory person human goggles glasses

Fashion

Best Sunglasses Shapes to Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Find the perfect shape of summer shades to match your astrological sign.

05.10.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

london shirt adult female person woman tartan fashion coat blouse face

Pop culture

Cara Delevingne Takes to Instagram To Thank Firefighters After Home Blaze

After a fire destroyed Delevingne's Studio City, California home, the model thanks firefighters for saving her cats. 

03.15.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Jennie in a white and black dress at Cannes.

Beauty

Your Guide to the 10 Step Korean Skincare Routine for Glowy Glass Skin

The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.

03.15.2024 by Flavio Greco
kate middleton photo

Pop culture

Prince William Pokes Fun at the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Royals from around the world are weighing in on Kate Middleton photo-editing scandal, while the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
Sienna Miller. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shopping

10 Platform Sandals to Embrace the Boho Chic Revival

As ruffle tops, loose hanging skirts, and flowy maxi dresses start making their way back into our closets, L'OFFICIEL selected the best platform shoes to welcome the boho-chic renaissance.

03.15.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
best lip oils: rhode hailey bieber

Beauty

8 Juiciest Lip Oils for All-Day Hydration

Time to take your credit cards out, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best lip oils for juicy, nourished lips.

03.15.2024 by Pia Bello
pmcarc entertainment film festival sxsw sxsw 2024 premiere topics austin coat shoe high heel long sleeve person fashion adult female woman overcoat

Fashion

Hunter Schafer Steps Out in an Archival Prada Look At SXSW

The actress stuns in a look from Prada's Fall/Winter 2007 collection, hat and all.

03.15.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
nara smith

Pop culture

Who is Nara Smith?

Meet the model-influencer-young mom who is taking over TikTok. 

03.15.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
vintage jean shorts in Hailey Bieber

Shopping

Vintage Jean Shorts are Back, Here's Where to Buy Yours

Set the dad jokes aside. Jorts are officially back. 

06.30.2023 by Kyra Linekin