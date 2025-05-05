Teyana Taylor's 2025 Met Gala Look Is a Perfect Ode to Harlem
The 34-year-old multihyphenate artist collaborated with longtime friend Ruth E. Carter on the custom ensemble that quickly earned her a spot on the night's best dressed list.
