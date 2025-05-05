Fashion

Teyana Taylor's 2025 Met Gala Look Is a Perfect Ode to Harlem

The 34-year-old multihyphenate artist collaborated with longtime friend Ruth E. Carter on the custom ensemble that quickly earned her a spot on the night's best dressed list.

Published 05.05.2025 by Valerie Soto
Last updated on 05.05.2025
Teyana Taylor wearing a custom look at the 2025 Met Gala. Getty Images
Teyana Taylor wearing a custom look at the 2025 Met Gala. Getty Images

