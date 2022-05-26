The Sandbox Launches L'OFFICIEL Land
L'OFFICIEL is embracing the metaverse by collaborating with The Sandbox on a new virtual space that brings our century-old history to the digital age.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.