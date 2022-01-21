L'OFFICIEL to Launch a Fashion Collection in the Metaverse
Newly acquired by AMTD International Inc, the partnership will expand L'OFFICIEL's footprint in the metaverse.
The digital museum celebrates L'OFFICIEL's centennial anniversary with a series of exciting activations including an NFT exhibition and special appearances by our Fall 2021 global coverstars Jessica Chastain and Maluma and other notable celebrities.