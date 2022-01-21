Politics & Culture

L'OFFICIEL to Launch a Fashion Collection in the Metaverse

Newly acquired by AMTD International Inc, the partnership will expand L'OFFICIEL's footprint in the metaverse.

01.21.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
magazine person human
L'OFFICIEL USA Fall 2021

Tags

metaversenfts

