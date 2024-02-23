Related Articles

pink shift dress

Fashion

Prada Finds Romance in the Past, Present, and Future for Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

In a collection grounded in an appreciation of the natural world and an examination of human history, Prada finds romance within the collective memories of past eras of fashion for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

02.22.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show. Photo courtesy of WireImage.

Fashion

Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Marries the Londoner and the Roman

In Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, Kim Jones brings in an English influence while maintaining Italian style. 

02.21.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
adult female person woman dress formal wear long sleeve fashion skirt coat

Fashion

The Immortal ‘90s and Its Everlasting Impact

The decade of simplicity and individuality pulls on the heartstrings of designers and the public today.

02.21.2024 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Tom Ford Brings Forth Captivating Camera-Ready Looks

Peter Hawkings's second collection is loyal to the brand's glamour. 

02.22.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
films with kristen stewart

Film & TV

Underrated Films With Kristen Stewart in Every Genre

Looking for films with Kristen Stewart after seeing the latest Love Lies Bleeding trailer? L'OFFICIEL has you covered.

02.22.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
accessories bag handbag purse person standing long sleeve sleeve pants sweater

Men's

Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator Embark on a Collaboration for Louis Vuitton

The highly anticipated Men's Spring 2024 capsule collection, marking a collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator, will be released in just a month.

 

02.22.2024 by Anne Gaffié
Victor Wembanyama for Louis Vuitton. Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Fashion

Rising Basketball Star Victor Wembanyama Is Louis Vuitton’s Newest Ambassador

The French NBA rookie is announced as the fashion house's newest ambassador.

02.20.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
quilt art collage person face head

L'Officiel Art

A New Exhibition at the New Museum Celebrates Legendary Art Pioneer Judy Chicago

At the dawn of her 85th birthday, Judy Chicago, an art pioneer and fervent feminist, is celebrated through Judy Chicago: Herstory at the New Museum in New York.

02.21.2024 by L'OFFICIEL Paris

Beauty

Victoria Beckham Beauty Leans Into Double Cleansing for Optimal Skin

Victoria Beckham collaborates with renowned skin expert, Melanie Grant, to formulate the Daily Cleansing Protocol.

02.21.2024 by Pauline Borgogno