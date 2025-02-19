10 Underrated Models from the 1990s You Should Know But Probably Don't

Fashion
Sophie Thatcher Refuses to Be Defined By Fame, Fashion, or the Internet
The Yellowjackets actor isn’t interested in playing the celebrity game. From dodging internet discourse to redefining her own aesthetic and focusing on projects she cares about, Sophie Thatcher is carving out a career on her own terms.
Paris Hilton Is Selling Some of Her Fan-Favorite Y2K Pieces in a Big Closet Sale
Among the nearly 100 items are Juicy Couture, Von Dutch, Miu Miu jackets, and more. See all the details on her closet sale with Vestiaire Collective, with net proceeds going towards her nonprofit and LA wilfire aid.