See the Best Looks From the 2023 Venice Film Festival
While many A-list actors are sitting this one out due to the strikes, the fashion is still well worth paying attention to.
Despite promotional complications as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the 2023 Venice Film Festival has remained largely unscathed, launching new films by top U.S. directors as well as a record number of European, Asian, and Latin American auteurs.