Fashion

See the Best Looks From the 2023 Venice Film Festival

While many A-list actors are sitting this one out due to the strikes, the fashion is still well worth paying attention to.

Published 09.05.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Last updated on 09.05.2023
India Ria Amarteifio in black dress at 2023 venice film festival
India Amarteifio. (Photo via Getty Images)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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