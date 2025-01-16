Silhouettes Shape the Narrative of Women's Cruise 2025 Collections
From striking shapes to layered textures, Cruise 2025 explores architectural grandeur and optical designs, offering a sophisticated take on simplicity.
From striking shapes to layered textures, Cruise 2025 explores architectural grandeur and optical designs, offering a sophisticated take on simplicity.
In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style.