All photos Valentino Cruise 2025, courtesy of Valentino

Fashion

Inside Alessandro Michele’s Valentino Debut: Cruise 2025's Roman Elegance

Creative Director Alessandro Michele's debut Valentino collection came with the Cruise 2025 line, which meshed retro Roman elegance and timeless style.

11.08.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
dior cruise 2025

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2025 Explores The Maison's Enduring Connection With Scotland

In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style. 

06.04.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
Chanel Resort 2025. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Explore All the Best Looks From the Cruise 2025 Runways

Although we're still fantasizing about some of the Fall/Winter 2024 looks seen on the runways this past February, it's already time to start thinking about Cruise fashion.

07.12.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA

proenza-schouler-founders-designers-exit

Fashion

Proenza Schouler Designers Step Down, Rumored to Join Loewe

The duo's last day will mark the end of an era for the brand, which is starting its search for new creative directors.

01.16.2025 by Andrea Bossi
kate moss feather dress

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Kate Moss’ Shoulder-Baring Take on the Little Black Dress in 1995

Moss' marabou-touched number by Jean Dessès remains one of her most show-stopping looks.

01.16.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Aaliyah at the 2001 Essence Awards. Getty Images

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Aaliyah in a Nude-Colored Roberto Cavalli Dress at the 2001 Essence Awards

The Princess of R&B had a love for Roberto Cavalli, and this red carpet look proves why. 

01.16.2025 by Valerie Soto
rihanna with fenty setting spray

Beauty

A Review: Fenty Beauty's New Setting Spray Can Really Do It All

I put Rihanna's new You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray through the ringer, including a four-mile run. Here's what I think after a week of testing pre-launch.

01.16.2025 by Andrea Bossi
accessories bag handbag person purse clothing fur footwear shoe

Fashion

Silhouettes Shape the Narrative of Women's Cruise 2025 Collections

From striking shapes to layered textures, Cruise 2025 explores architectural grandeur and optical designs, offering a sophisticated take on simplicity.

01.16.2025 by L'OFFICIEL Italia, Maegan Trusty
ugg-tasman-slippers

Fashion

Are Ugg's Tasmans Worth the Hype? A Fashion Girl's Hot Take

Uggs have never appealed to my personal style, but the buzzy Tasman design made me curious to finally try the cozy kicks. 

01.16.2025 by Trinidad Alamos
Keke Palmer

Fashion

Keke Palmer's Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Look Is Insanely Good

She paired the apricot-hued dress with Dior's emblematic Lady bag. Her bold and timeless glam was cherry on top.

01.15.2025 by Grace Clarke
Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 1990. Getty Images

Fashion

11 Timeless Ralph Lauren's Runway Moments: '90s Knitwear

The American brand's cozy designs, from cable sweaters to cashmere button-ups, offer timeless inspiration. 

01.15.2025 by Valerie Soto