These Photos of Young Miuccia Prada Illuminate the Woman Behind Miu Miu and Prada
Turn back time with L'OFFICIEL as we take a look at the young Milanese who would later helm two legandary fashion houses.
In a collection grounded in an appreciation of the natural world and an examination of human history, Prada finds romance within the collective memories of past eras of fashion for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection.