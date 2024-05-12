Fashion

A Timeline of Zendaya and Law Roach's Partnership

Following the tell-all from the designer through the recent “The Cutting Room Floor” episode, let's explore Law Roach's history with his longtime client and muse, Zendaya.

05.12.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
fashion horizontal arts culture and entertainment celebrities new york topix bestof dress formal wear gown evening dress person suit necklace bride woman
Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger at the 2019 Met Gala. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
 

Tags

zendayalawroachmuglerlouboutin

Related Articles

Fashion

Zendaya's Best Tenniscore Looks From The 'Challengers' Press Tour

Ahead of the release of Challengers, the actress stuns in a myriad of tennis-core looks during the film's press run. 

04.08.2024 by Pauline Borgogno and Swarna Gowtham
fashion person human premiere red carpet red carpet premiere

Film & TV

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Own the 'Dune' Red Carpet in London

The young stars attended the film's premiere in London donning equally bold, space-age ensembles.

10.18.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

After four years of fan speculation, Tom Holland and Zendaya finally went public with their relationship in 2021, so this one's for you, Tomdaya fans. L'OFFICIEL dives into the relationship timeline of one of Hollywood's most beloved young celebrity couples. 

06.28.2023 by Dianna Shen

Recommended posts for you

fashion horizontal arts culture and entertainment celebrities new york topix bestof dress formal wear gown evening dress person suit necklace bride woman

Fashion

A Timeline of Zendaya and Law Roach's Partnership

Following the tell-all from the designer through the recent “The Cutting Room Floor” episode, let's explore Law Roach's history with his longtime client and muse, Zendaya.

05.12.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
justin and hailey bieber pregnant

Fashion

Hailey Bieber Infuses Cool-Girl Chic Into Maternity Wear

The trendsetter has been seen wearing oversized leather jackets and lace dresses during her pregnancy.

05.10.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
famous mother daughter duos

Pop culture

Meet the Chicest Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos

You've grown up with them as if they were your own family. Now, pay homage to your favorite mother-daughter duos.

07.06.2022 by Taylor Jeffries & Ryan Norville
black:cb2 canadian:cb2 portrait:cb2 caucasian ethnicity:cb2 actress:cb1 updo:cb2 october:cb1 pamela anderson:cb3 new york city:cb1 bleached hair:cb1 celebrities:cb2 outdoors:cb2 female:cb2 performing arts:cb2 cardigan:cb2 urban scene:cb2 candid:cb2 half-length:cb2 one person:cb1 person human car transportation vehicle automobile clothing apparel

Fashion

See Pamela Anderson's Style Evolution Across The Years

Explore all the best looks from the actress and model throughout her iconic career.

05.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
cindy crawford kaia gerber twinning

Fashion

See All the Times These 6 Fashionable Mother/Daughter Duos Twinned

As celebrities who live in the limelight, these fashionable women have helped mold their daughters into the next generation of models, actresses, and It girls.

05.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeri. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Meghan Markle's Nigerian Tour Style Echoes Her Royal Days

So far from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Nigeria Tour, Markle's style is a nod to her time as a royal. 

05.11.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
emily in paris season 4

Film & TV

Eugenio Franceschini Joins 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast As A Love Interest

Photos of the Italian actor on set for Emily in Paris Season 4 have emerged, leading fans to believe he's playing the series' latest romantic lead. 

05.11.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
Taylor Swift on stage in a gold bodysuit.

Pop culture

All of Taylor Swift's Album Eras and Their Distinctive Styles

From Taylor Swift to 1989 (Taylor's Version), L'OFFICIEL takes a look at Taylor Swift's album aesthetics.

12.13.2023 by Skylar Elizabeth