See All the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

Related Articles

display with jewelry inside

L'Officiel Art

Who's Who: The Hottest Parties, Pop-Ups, and Events of Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Take a look at some of the must-see parties, pop-ups, and events happening alongside the galleries and exhibitions as part of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.07.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
fashion cap clothing hat adult female person woman shorts long sleeve

Fashion

Chanel Lights Up Manchester With Tweed and Music For Métiers d'Art

The French fashion house led by the creativity of Virginie Viard arrives in Thomas street, in the northern part of the English city, to unveil the Chanel Métiers d'art collection. «Tweed is the central element of the collection, but without nostalgia and reinterpreted with pop effervescence… Manchester is a special city, it is the city of music and stimulates the exploration of creativity».

12.08.2023 by Giampietro Baudo (Manchester)
Black and white image of Greta Lee in a dress with puffy sleeves

Film & TV

Get to Know the 'Past Lives' Breakout Star Greta Lee

A24's latest star emerges in the new film Past Lives.

12.08.2023 by Caroline McKenzie

Recommended posts for you

A still from Bridgerton Season 3.

Film & TV

Netflix Sets 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Release Date For Spring 2024

Mark your calendars Bridgerton fans, Season 3 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton is set to release this spring in two installments, with the first four episodes airing on May 16. 

12.12.2023 by Stevie Rowley
display with jewelry inside

L'Officiel Art

Who's Who: The Hottest Parties, Pop-Ups, and Events of Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Take a look at some of the must-see parties, pop-ups, and events happening alongside the galleries and exhibitions as part of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

12.07.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
black hair person blazer jacket formal wear suit adult male man head

Fashion

Jay Chou is the New Global Ambassador of Dior Men

The king of Mandopop is now also the king of fashion. The L'OFFICIEL cover star has been appointed by Dior as the new global ambassador of the French fashion house.

12.12.2023 by Alessandro Viapiana
Alexa Demie in a car with sunglasses. hand with a cellphone reaching toward her

Pop culture

Alexa Demie's Best Age-Defying Moments

Everyone's favorite Euphoria cheerleader, Alexa Demie, turns 33 today...or does she?

12.11.2023 by Caroline Kloster
accessories jewelry flower plant geranium anemone

Fashion

Gucci High Jewelry is in Full Bloom

Gucci’s new High Jewelry collection, Allegoria, is inspired by the four seasons. Here, it bursts into bloom.

12.11.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Margot Robbie in pink dress Barbie movie outfits to shop

Film & TV

See All the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

The 2024 award season begins with the upcoming year's Golden Globe nominations. 

12.11.2023 by Caroline McKenzie
beverly hills california blonde person dress formal wear adult female woman evening dress face head

Film & TV

Alicia Silverstone's 8 Best Movies

In celebration of the actress's birthday, L'OFFICIEL looks back at her best work on the silver screen. 

10.04.2021 by Michaela Zee
jeremy allen white in a light grey suit

Pop culture

Jeremy Allen White's Complete Dating History

A look into our favorite chef's dating history.

12.09.2023 by Caroline McKenzie