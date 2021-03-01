Film & TV

Archival Prada Transforms Andra Day into Billy Holiday for Her Golden Globes-Winning Role

Costume designer Paolo Nieddu collaborated with Prada to outfit Andra Day in vintage glamour for her role as the legendary jazz singer in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
Published 03.01.2021 by Sophie Shaw
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'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Star Taylour Paige on Black Womanhood and the Blues

As Dussie Mae, the lover of Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' actress Taylour Paige speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the significance of the film, its portrayal of the Black experience, and the lasting impact of the blues.
01.19.2021 by Sophie Shaw
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'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.

03.25.2022 by Sophie Shaw
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Behind the Protest Uniform of the Black Panther Party in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones speaks to L'OFFICIEL about amplifying the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton through 1969 fashion in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02.13.2021 by Sophie Shaw

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