Film & TV

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Star Taylour Paige on Black Womanhood and the Blues

As Dussie Mae, the lover of Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' actress Taylour Paige speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the significance of the film, its portrayal of the Black experience, and the lasting impact of the blues.
Published 12.21.2020 by Sophie Shaw
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