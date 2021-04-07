See the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Model 2021's Most Coveted Accessories
Telfar bags, Loewe sunglasses, and Amina Muaddi slingbacks, oh my. Italian graphic designer Benedetta Maione gives "Bridgerton's" lavish style a modern twist.
Telfar bags, Loewe sunglasses, and Amina Muaddi slingbacks, oh my. Italian graphic designer Benedetta Maione gives "Bridgerton's" lavish style a modern twist.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.