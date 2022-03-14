'Bridgerton' Actress Simone Ashley Reveals Her Corset Put Her in Pain
Simone Ashley discusses the physical demands of her role as the new lead of Bridgerton's second season.
Simone Ashley discusses the physical demands of her role as the new lead of Bridgerton's second season.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.