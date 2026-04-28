Everything to Know About the Upcoming Colleen Hoover Adaptation 'Verity'
One of Colleen Hoover's most popular books is getting a movie adaptation with a star-studded cast.
One of Colleen Hoover's most popular books is getting a movie adaptation with a star-studded cast.
Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices.