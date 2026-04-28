Film & TV

Everything to Know About the Upcoming Colleen Hoover Adaptation 'Verity'

One of Colleen Hoover's most popular books is getting a movie adaptation with a star-studded cast.

Published 04.28.2026 by Mariana Toro
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Anne Hathaway is seen outside ABC Studios on April 27, 2026 in New York City. Getty Images.

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