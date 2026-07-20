Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5
This week, the ultimate battle for the Iron Throne rages on, despite Rhaenyra's apparent victory.
This week, the ultimate battle for the Iron Throne rages on, despite Rhaenyra's apparent victory.
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."