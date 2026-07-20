Film & TV

Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5

This week, the ultimate battle for the Iron Throne rages on, despite Rhaenyra's apparent victory. 

Published 07.20.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 07.20.2026
house of the dragon season 3 episode 5 summary recap : house of the dragon season 3 plot : who dies in house of the dragon : what happens to aemond house of the dragon : who is alys : what happens to alicent house of the dragon : helaena house of the dragon
Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy as Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5. Photography by Ollie Upton/HBO.

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