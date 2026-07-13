Everything You Missed From 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4
Between unexpected reunions and unfortunate casualties, the show's latest episode was not one to be skipped.
Between unexpected reunions and unfortunate casualties, the show's latest episode was not one to be skipped.
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."