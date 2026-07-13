Film & TV

Everything You Missed From 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4

Between unexpected reunions and unfortunate casualties, the show's latest episode was not one to be skipped.

Published 07.13.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
house of the dragon season 3 episode 4 summary recap : house of the dragon season 3 plot : who dies in house of the dragon : what happens to rhaena house of the dragon : is aemond dead : who is alys
Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith as Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4. Photography by Ollie Upton/HBO.

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