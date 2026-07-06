Film & TV

Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3

After a number of bloody battles, Rhaenyra is on the Iron Throne at last—but will her reign last? 

Published 07.06.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 07.06.2026
house of the dragon season 3 episode 3 summary recap : house of the dragon season 3 episode 3 who dies : does rhaenyra get the iron throne : hotd s3 e3 : house of the dragon season 3 episode 3 theories : house of the dragon season 3 episode 3 spoilers
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3. Photography by Ollie Upton/HBO.

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