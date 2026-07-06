Everything You Missed on 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3
After a number of bloody battles, Rhaenyra is on the Iron Throne at last—but will her reign last?
After a number of bloody battles, Rhaenyra is on the Iron Throne at last—but will her reign last?
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."