Watch Kerry Washington Talk About Her Best Summer Memories
The Scandal star reflects on her summers in the Bronx as a kid while also sharing the driving force behind her acting career.
The Scandal star reflects on her summers in the Bronx as a kid while also sharing the driving force behind her acting career.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.