Kristen Stewart Talks Directorial Debut
Kristen Stewart will make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.