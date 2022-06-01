Film & TV

Kristen Stewart Talks Directorial Debut

Kristen Stewart will make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water.

06.01.2022 by Victoria Theonila

