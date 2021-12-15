Related Articles

furniture closet indoors room person human walk-in closet dressing room

Film & TV

'And Just Like That...' Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment is on Airbnb

You can celebrate the return of HBO's beloved hit show Sex and the City by spending the night in Carrie Bradshaw's iconic apartment.

11.03.2021 by L'OFFICIEL Italia
clothing person dress evening dress gown robe fashion female woman wedding gown

Trips

5 Castles To Rent For Your Next Vacation

It’s official. You don't need to be royalty to live in a castle—at least, for a little while. The pre, current and post-Royal Wedding hype has inspired a sudden surge in the number of castles listed on AirBnB. From a chateau in Bordeaux and a 14th century castle in Tuscany to a fortress in the United States, here are the five most popular properties.
12.03.2018 by Redação
dance pose leisure activities person human clothing apparel

Travel & Living

L'O Summer Bucket List: 8 Film Locations to Visit

Serious main character energy.

06.17.2021 by Lauren Gruber

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel

Beauty

10 Special NYC Beauty Treatments to Gift

From glow-enhancing facials to personalized acupuncture, give the gift of R&R.

12.14.2021 by Sophie Shaw
clothing apparel person human fashion

Fashion

Decoding Kim Kardashian's Brow-Raising New Style

Kim Kardashian seems to have taken a liking to a rather unique new look. Here, we recap her latest style evolution.

12.15.2021 by K Praveena
leaf plant flower blossom

Shopping

The Practical Gift Guide: 10 Surefire Successes With a Touch of Luxury

Check out our roundup of thoughtful, but useful, gifts for the person who claims to need nothing.

12.15.2021 by Sophie Lee
mansion housing building house hedge fence plant villa person human

Film & TV

You Can Rent the Italian Villa in 'Succession' on Airbnb Right Now

Succession's season finale was set at a grand estate in Tuscany where you can reside on your next vacation.

12.14.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
fashion person human light

Beauty

How to Wear Hair Glitter this Holiday Season

From hair tinsel to sparkling crystals, see how to add a festive touch to your holiday hair.

12.15.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
person human musician musical instrument

Music

Avril Lavigne to Adapt Hit Song ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a Film for 20th Anniversary

‘90s kids, rejoice and get ready to experience some good old fashioned nostalgia, courtesy of our pop-punk princess, Avril Lavigne.

12.15.2021 by Melissa Mae
clothing apparel evening dress fashion gown robe person human

Pop culture

From Condoms to Costumes, Elle Fanning Talks 'The Great' Season 2

Our global Winter 2021 cover star tells us about the new experiences on set for Season 2 of The Great, from the show's historical accuracy to working with Gillian Anderson.

12.15.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
clothing apparel person human

Film & TV

Elle the Great

A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she fronts L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.

12.14.2021 by Alessandra Codinha