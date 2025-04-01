Everything We Know About the Four-Part Beatles Biopic
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan are coming together to star in the Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes.
Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan are coming together to star in the Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes.
First captivating audiences in Normal People (2020), Paul Mescal has quickly become a name to know in Hollywood. With Gladiator II now in theaters, we revisit four standout roles that cement his place as one to watch.