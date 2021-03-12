Men's

21 Savage Stars in New Louis Vuitton Men's Collection by Virgil Abloh

A new muse for Louis Vuitton Men's, the rapper previews the house's upcoming summer capsule collection.
Published 03.12.2021 by Lucie René
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Men's

Dissecting Virgil Abloh's First Collection for Louis Vuitton Men's

Relive the historic show that everyone is—and will be—talking about forever.
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Men's

Models Ice-skated into Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Men's Show

Titled Peculiar Contrast, Perfect Light, Virgil Abloh's Fall/Winter 2021 runway show for Louis Vuitton began with a frosty film, with models ice-skating from a tundra into an Instagram-friendly indoor ambiance and wearing tailored-made clothes ready for tourism with performances by Mos Def and Saul Williams.
01.22.2021 by Joshua Glass
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Louis Vuitton Brings Fornasetti Archives to Life for Fall/Winter 2021

Nicolas Ghesquière collaborates with the Fornasetti art atelier for a Greco-Roman-inspired Fall/Winter 2021 collection.
03.10.2021 by Ella Snyder

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