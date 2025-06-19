Aaron Taylor-Johnson Flexes His Bare Chest in Saint Laurent’s Latest Men’s Campaign
Saint Laurent’s Winter 2025 campaign pairs Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Walken in a cinematic study of masculine fashion.
Saint Laurent’s Winter 2025 campaign pairs Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Walken in a cinematic study of masculine fashion.
Hailed as one of the best restaurant and hotel designers in the world, Martin Brudnizki has reimagined everything from members-only clubs and upscale bars to private residences, all in his singular, undefinable style.