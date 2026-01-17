All The Celebrities At Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026
From Hollywood actors to chart-topping artists, Men's Fashion Week played host to pop culture's biggest stars.
Alessandro Sartori takes the brand from the past to the future with his Fall/Winter 2026 men's collection. Special guests at the show presented during Milan Fashion Week included Mads Mikkelsen, James Norton, and Lee Byung-Hun, while Asian superstar William Chan walked the catwalk.
