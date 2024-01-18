Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Trends Straight Off the Runways
From grandpa-core to faux fur, take a look at some of the biggest fashion trend takeaways from the men's Fall/Winter 2024 runways.
In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season.