Men's

Why Men Should Wear Small Watches: The Answer Is Paul Mescal

As oversized timepieces take a backseat, Hollywood’s leading men are embracing the understated elegance of tiny watches—and Paul Mescal’s Cartier Tank is leading the charge.

Published 12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
paul mescal tiny cartier watch gladiator
Photography: Getty Images.

Tags

Paul MescalwatchescartierRed Carpet

Related Articles

photography face head person portrait adult male man happy smile

Pop culture

Discover Paul Mescal’s Best Films and Series’ to Watch After 'Gladiator II'

First captivating audiences in Normal People (2020), Paul Mescal has quickly become a name to know in Hollywood. With Gladiator II now in theaters, we revisit four standout roles that cement his place as one to watch.

11.22.2024 by Florian Lorge
Paul Mescal in Gucci at Gladiator II premiere in Dublin

Fashion

Paul Mescal Bares a Little Chest in Gucci at ‘Gladiator II’ Premiere in Dublin

Paul Mescal turns heads in a custom Gucci look at the Dublin premiere of Gladiator II, balancing classic style with contemporary flair. 

11.08.2024 by Maegan Trusty
bestof topix los angeles fashion adult female person woman tie necklace premiere male man

Beauty

Most Handsome Irish Actors of All Time

In honor of St. Paddy's Day, here is your guide to the Irish actor renaissance, from Barry Keoghan to Colin Farell.

03.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Recommended posts for you

paul mescal tiny cartier watch gladiator

Men's

Why Men Should Wear Small Watches: The Answer Is Paul Mescal

As oversized timepieces take a backseat, Hollywood’s leading men are embracing the understated elegance of tiny watches—and Paul Mescal’s Cartier Tank is leading the charge.

12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
chandelier lamp jewelry store shop necklace indoors interior design person desk floor

Fashion

See NYC's Most Exciting Store Openings in 2024

Shopping in New York just got a whole lot more exciting.

12.14.2024 by Pia Bello, Grace Clarke
joan baez bob dylan young

Pop culture

A Look Back at Young Joan Baez Through Iconic Photos

Joan Baez's timeless legacy takes center stage as Monica Barbaro steps into her shoes in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. 

12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
finger person couch formal wear tie pants adult male man back

Travel & Living

How a Subreddit Helped Me Plan My Perfect Manhattan Wedding

A wedding subreddit unexpectedly led me to the the Beekman Hotel and helped me plan my New York City wedding. 

12.13.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
Devon Aoki at Lancôme’s resolution skincare launch party in 2003. Photography: Getty Images.

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Devon Aoki’s Nude Roberto Cavalli Dress in 2003

First cementing her it-girl status in the 2000s, Devon Aoki’s figure-hugging Roberto Cavalli dress is not only just a staple on moodboards. It also represents the magic of Cavalli’s understated elegance and signature sensuality of Cavalli’s magic.

12.14.2024 by Maegan Trusty
flower flower arrangement flower bouquet glass pottery fork dining table table plate goblet

Travel & Living

Brazil's Tania Bulhões Brings Its Luxury Tableware to the US With a Ritzy Dinner Party

New York gains a touch of Brazilian flair thanks to the homeware brand's stateside launch. See inside its New York City dinner party.

12.13.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
adult female person woman black hair blouse face head smile blonde

Fashion

See Emma Corrin's Most Risqué and Gothic 'Nosferatu' Press Tour Looks

The actor continues to stun on the Nosferatu press tour, blending gothic allure with high-fashion elegance, in nipples-out dresses by McQueen and more.

12.13.2024 by Lacey Whitson
Photography: Courtesy of PRADA Group.

Politics & Culture

Prada Hosts Latest Sustainability Conversation in Tokyo on Ocean Conservation

The "Prada Possible Conversations" event featured Emmy-nominated environmental photographer and artist Enzo Barracco.

12.13.2024 by Takafumi Kawasaki