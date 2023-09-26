Meet the Tennis World's New Generation of Stars
These young tennis players are at the top of their game, finding recognition on courts around the world.
These young tennis players are at the top of their game, finding recognition on courts around the world.
AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS, announce a long term strategic alliance with ENVISEAM, a trailblazer in the realms of fine art, entertainment, and contemporary pop culture.