K-Pop Girl Group Blackpink Makes History by Joining Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’
The group's 2020 single "How You Like That" reached one billion streams on Spotify making them the first K-pop girl group to reach this milestone.
The group's 2020 single "How You Like That" reached one billion streams on Spotify making them the first K-pop girl group to reach this milestone.
The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.