Duran Duran is Ready to Talk About 'Future Past'

Nick RhodesandJohnTaylor,the foundersofDuran Duran, talk about the band's latest album, personal dynamics,and their relationship withfashion.
Published 03.16.2022 by Fabia Di Drusco
Last updated on 10.02.2024
FROM LEFT: Double-breasted coat, shirt, and trousers DOLCE & GABBANA Foulard and shoes NICK’S OWN Suit with vest DOLCE & GABBANA Shoes SIMON’S OWN Wool suit and pullover DOLCE & GABBANA Shoes ROGER’S OWN Leather jacket, t-shirt, and jeans DOLCE & GABBANA Sneakers JOHN’S OWN Jewelry throughout THEO FENNEL