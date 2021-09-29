What Music Does Maluma Listen To? Watch the L'OFFICIEL Hommes Star Reveal His Favorites
The music superstar reveals his music idols and how he's helping the next generation of Latin artists.
Maluma is bringing Latin music to the masses. The Colombian artist released two new albums within the past year, and this fall he makes his Hollywood debut starring in Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez. Fame is in the L'OFFICIEL Hommes global coverstar's DNA, and it’s clear he’s just getting started.