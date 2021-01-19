Politics & Culture

How Shirley Chisholm Kicked the Door Open for Kamala Harris

On her birthday, L'OFFICIEL celebrates political pioneer Shirley Chisholm and her feminist legacy that paved the way for the first female U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Published 12.01.2020 by Hannah Militano
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presidentialelection2020electionpoliticalfemaleempowermentfeministvicepresidentvicevppoliticsKamala Harrisshirleychisholmfeminism

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