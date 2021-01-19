How Shirley Chisholm Kicked the Door Open for Kamala Harris

Politics & Culture
On her birthday, L'OFFICIEL celebrates political pioneer Shirley Chisholm and her feminist legacy that paved the way for the first female U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Making history as not only the first woman but also the first black Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris made a statement with her outfit for her victory speech. And for good reason—the ensemble was full of political symbolism.