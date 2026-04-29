All The Celebrities Banned From the Met Gala
From the event's rumored blacklist to self-imposed exiles, these stars won't be walking that red carpet anytime soon.
From the event's rumored blacklist to self-imposed exiles, these stars won't be walking that red carpet anytime soon.
Absurd, controversial, provocative, funny, scandalous, and irreverent. Here are the strangest looks in the history of the Met Gala that appeared on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.