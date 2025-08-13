Bianca Censori Poses Inside a Large Plastic Bubble in New Instagram Posts
The model posted a series of new photos posing inside a plastic bubble. The internet is speculating if it's a metaphor about being trapped by Kanye West.
And she's not afraid of what you think. Sheer bodysuits, micro shorts, and no pants at all—Bianca Censori isn’t just dressing for headlines, she’s dressing on her own terms by echoing decades of runway rebellion.
Throughout her time in the public eye, Kanye West's wife has had the attention of the world, thanks to some of her most wild looks. See all of the Bianca Censori outfits that have had social media abuzz throughout her two-year marriage to the rapper.