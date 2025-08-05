Pop culture

The Internet Unearths Bianca Censori's Old Modeling Photos

Photos from Bianca Censori's life before Kanye West have been uncovered, and the model appears shockingly different.

Published 08.05.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Bianca Censori photos before Kanye West leaked
Getty Images.
 

Tags

bianca censorinewsmodel

Related Articles

bianca censori's most outrageous outfits in 2025 nude bodysuit

Fashion

Bianca Censori's Most Outrageous Outfits of 2025 Prove She's Not Afraid to Bare It All

And she's not afraid of what you think. Sheer bodysuits, micro shorts, and no pants at all—Bianca Censori isn’t just dressing for headlines, she’s dressing on her own terms by echoing decades of runway rebellion.

07.15.2025 by Pia Bello
Kanye west wife : bianca censori outfits

Pop culture

Bianca Censori's Most Over-The-Top Outfits

Throughout her time in the public eye, Kanye West's wife has had the attention of the world, thanks to some of her most wild looks. See all of the Bianca Censori outfits that have had social media abuzz throughout her two-year marriage to the rapper.

06.15.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Getty Images

Fashion

Bianca Censori Shocks in Nude Bodysuit and Fur Boots Amid Divorce Rumors

It's her latest nearly naked look, months after her viral Grammys spectacle.

06.18.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Recommended posts for you

marissa cooper the oc chanel mischa barton wearing chanel 2008

Fashion

All the Chanel Bags in Marissa Cooper's Closet on 'The O.C.'

"You know, my daughter, tall, pretty, wears Chanel?"

08.06.2025 by Pia Bello
Photography by Jonathan Taylor, courtesy of Dior.

Fashion

Dior Plants Roots on 57th Street With Its Most Ambitious Flagship Yet

The French house opens its most ambitious U.S. flagship on 57th Street, where couture, art, and nature come together in a four-story sanctuary.

08.06.2025 by Grace Clarke
valentino

Fashion

Giancarlo Giammetti on Valentino's Legacy and the Staying Power of Rosso Red

With an art-and-couture exhibition at their foundation’s new cultural center, Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti pay tribute to their maison’s hallmark hue.

08.06.2025 by Fabia Di Drusco
fall/winter 2025 hair trends thom browne finger waves

Beauty

The 8 Hairstyles We’re Taking Straight from the Fall/Winter 2025 Runways

From new iterations on the viral slick back to the perennial prominence of the boho waves, these fresh-off-the-runway hairstyles are taking over this fall. 

08.05.2025 by Pia Bello
Coffee table books for Fall 2025

Travel & Living

Level up Your Living Room This Fall With These 11 Coffee Table Books

These coffee table books double as page turners and pieces of art, making themselves a necessary addition to any living space. 

08.06.2025 by Ailbhe Killalea
Julia garner lesser known facts

Film & TV

5 Lesser Known Facts About Julia Garner

The actress is having a big year with The Fantastic Four and Weapons. Here are five things to know about Julia Garner as she's taken over the big screen.

08.05.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
summer colors

Fashion

Make Waves with Summer 2025's Best Designer Swimwear

The best summer days are spent lounging, seaside. Pack your boldest beachwear and prepare to make a statement as soon as you hit the sand.

08.05.2025 by L'OFFICIEL
brittany snow the hunting wives

Film & TV

The Ultimate Brittany Snow Marathon: Best Movies and TV Shows

From classics like John Tucker Must Die to her newest Netflix show, The Hunting Wives, we've curated the perfect Brittany Snow marathon.

08.05.2025 by Grace Clarke