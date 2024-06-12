The Steamiest Moments In 'Bridgerton' Season 3
With the highly anticipated release of the second part of Bridgerton's season three, L'OFFICIEL is reflecting on the memorable moments we've seen from the new season so far.
With the highly anticipated release of the second part of Bridgerton's season three, L'OFFICIEL is reflecting on the memorable moments we've seen from the new season so far.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.