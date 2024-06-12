Pop culture

The Steamiest Moments In 'Bridgerton' Season 3

With the highly anticipated release of the second part of Bridgerton's season three, L'OFFICIEL is reflecting on the memorable moments we've seen from the new season so far.

06.12.2024 by Eliana Brown
Penelope Featherington sitting down near a window.

Tags

bridgertonnetflixtv

Related Articles

Luke Newton in a brown jacket on the set of Bridgerton.

Film & TV

An Illustrated Guide to Every 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob

The Regency-era love labyrinth created by Shonda Rhimes is an unabashed parade of heartthrobs making us swoon faster than you can say 'dashing Duke'—these are the newcomers to know.

03.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
penelope bridgerton makeup

Beauty

Prepare for 'Bridgerton' Season 3 with a Natural, Dewy Regencycore Beauty Look

Ahead of Bridgerton's return this spring, try your hand at the viral Regencycore look, characterized by dewy skin, soft pink blush, and subtle shimmer.  

02.17.2021 by Bùi Phương Linh and Caroline Cubbin
1 person human hand clothing apparel

Film & TV

'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.

12.25.2020 by Sophie Shaw

Recommended posts for you

Penelope Featherington sitting down near a window.

Pop culture

The Steamiest Moments In 'Bridgerton' Season 3

With the highly anticipated release of the second part of Bridgerton's season three, L'OFFICIEL is reflecting on the memorable moments we've seen from the new season so far.

06.12.2024 by Eliana Brown
Kim Kardashian's private jet purchased in 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Travel & Living

8 of the Most Expensive Celebrity Private Jets

From tycoons to pop stars, here are eight of the priciest celebrity-owned aircrafts in the world. 

06.12.2024 by Paige Ganim
finger hand person photography face head mobile phone phone portrait woman

Fashion

Are Black Diamond Engagement Rings The Next Celebrity Trend?

Discover how Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's recent engagement solidifies the popularity of the black diamond engagement ring among Hollywood stars.

06.12.2024 by Samantha Kim
Aman NYC Spa. Courtesy of @amannewyork via Instagram.

Beauty

The Best Spas In NYC To Visit For Your Summer Glow Up

With relaxing atmospheres and luxury treatements that are all the rage, the best NYC spas are sure to help you center your summer in self care. 

06.12.2024 by Eliana Brown
2024 Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Fashion

Chanel Goes Downtown for Annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

See all of the dazzling celebrity looks from the event celebrating the impact of the Artist Awards Program. 

06.12.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
practical magic sequel : practical magic outfits : nicole kidman 90s : nicole kidman practical magic

Fashion

How 'Practical Magic' Spurred Gen-Z's Interest In Darker, Grungy Style

Ahead of the release of a highly-anticipated Practical Magic sequel, see some of the best looks as worn by Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock from the iconic '90s film. 

06.12.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Francoise Hardy 60s

Fashion

Singer, Actress, and Model, Françoise Hardy, Dies at 80

The French singing legend, icon, and muse leaves behind a legacy.

06.12.2024 by Samantha Kim
Tilda Swinton in I Am Love (2009), courtesy of Alamy

Film & TV

Luca Guadagnino's Most Fashion-Forward Films of All Time

Director Luca Guadagnino has a long history of centering fashion in his filmography, from Challengers to Call Me By Your Name.

06.12.2024 by Alison S. Cohn