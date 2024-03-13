Prepare for 'Bridgerton' Season 3 with a Natural, Dewy Regencycore Beauty Look
Ahead of Bridgerton's return this spring, try your hand at the viral Regencycore look, characterized by dewy skin, soft pink blush, and subtle shimmer.
Ahead of Bridgerton's return this spring, try your hand at the viral Regencycore look, characterized by dewy skin, soft pink blush, and subtle shimmer.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.