Beauty

Prepare for 'Bridgerton' Season 3 with a Natural, Dewy Regencycore Beauty Look

Ahead of Bridgerton's return this spring, try your hand at the viral Regencycore look, characterized by dewy skin, soft pink blush, and subtle shimmer.  

Published 02.17.2021 by Bùi Phương Linh and Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 03.13.2024
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Still from 'Bridgerton' Season 3. Photos courtesy of Netflix.

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'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

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