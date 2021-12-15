Pop culture

From Condoms to Costumes, Elle Fanning Talks 'The Great' Season 2

Our global Winter 2021 cover star tells us about the new experiences on set for Season 2 of The Great, from the show's historical accuracy to working with Gillian Anderson.

Published 12.15.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
clothing apparel evening dress fashion gown robe person human
Vest, top, and pants DIOR Ring MELISSA KAYE. Photographed by Danielle Levitt and styled by Alison Edmond for L’OFFICIEL USA Winter 2021.

Tags

elle fanningthegreatholidayhulutv

Related Articles

clothing apparel person human

Film & TV

Elle the Great

A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she fronts L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.

12.14.2021 by Alessandra Codinha
clothing evening dress gown fashion robe female person dress woman wedding gown

Fashion

Elle Fanning's Best Red Carpet Looks

The actress constantly stuns in designer looks that make her look like an absolute princess on the carpet. 

04.11.2022 by Dianna Shen
clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion person female sleeve woman

Film & TV

Everything We Know About Season 2 of 'The Great'

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return for even more glamorous drama. 

11.16.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen people person adult female woman sandal speaker walking shoe hat

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp