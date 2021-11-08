Related Articles

clothing person metropolis building urban city evening dress fashion tie accessories

Film & TV

Sixties-Inspired Fashion Makes 'Last Night in Soho' the Year's Most Stylish Horror Movie

Odile Dicks-Mireaux speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the retro references and Swinging '60s costumes in Edgar Wright's fashion-forward psychological horror.

10.29.2021 by Sophie Shaw
clothing apparel evening dress robe fashion gown person human female

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Announced as New Dior Ambassador

The actress has become the new inspiration for the Parisian Maison.

10.25.2021 by Zoel Hernández
clothing apparel person human hair

Fashion

Zendaya and Anya-Taylor Joy to Receive Top CFDA Fashion Awards

The two fashionable stars also share the same stylist.

10.19.2021 by L'Officiel Brazil

clothing apparel hat sun hat shirt person human

Fashion

9 Hat Trends From the Fall/Winter 2021 Runways

Here's how you can be both stylish and warm during the cold season. 

11.08.2021 by Dianna Shen

Pop culture

Take an Exclusive Look at Ivy Getty's Pre-Wedding Party

Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Ronson, and more attended the fashion-forward affair to fête bride Ivy Getty and groom Tobias Engel. 

11.08.2021 by Sophie Lee
bestof topix los angeles california clothing apparel evening dress gown fashion robe person human sleeve

Fashion

Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

See Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and more celebrities in their best red carpet style at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

11.08.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
clothing apparel sleeve person human long sleeve spandex fashion

Fashion

How the 2021 CFDA Emerging Designers are Moving the Fashion Industry Forward

From rewriting the codes of menswear to celebrating diverse voices, L'OFFICIEL speaks to the American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees of the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. 

11.08.2021 by Sophie Shaw
accessories accessory jewelry

Fashion

See Supreme's New Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The Supreme x Tiffany collection reinvents a emblematic line in the jewelry brand's history.

11.08.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human collage poster advertisement

Fashion

Storytellers, Image-Makers, Movers & Shakers: The Legacy of Fashion Photographers

From the refined studio portraits of the 1950s to the high-concept glamour shots of the ‘90s, frequent L’OFFICIEL contributing photographers Roland Bianchini, Patrick Bertrand, Hiromasa Sasaki, and Francesco Scavullo ushered in a new art form.

11.08.2021 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard
cosmetics

Beauty

Lady Gaga Introduces Festive Haus Labs Makeup Collection

The new limited-edition Haus Laboratories makeup collection shines with gold and sparkles.

11.06.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania
person human

Beauty

6 Dupes for Clinique's Tiktok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick

We're adding these to our cart. 

11.07.2021 by Maia Torres