Kate Middleton Diagnosed with Cancer
In an unprecedentedly emotional video message, the Princess of Wales confirms she was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.
In the running for the most bizarre royal items to be auctioned off are a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a 40-year-old slice of wedding cake, and a tea bag used by Queen Elizabeth II. The curiosity and fascination surrounding the British royal family is nothing new, but some fans are evidently willing to go the extra mile to proclaim their obsession.
Louis Spencer, Princess Di's nephew, has been branded Britain's most eligible bachelor. The 30-year-old actor-aristocrat is set to inherit the famous Althorp House and the Spencer family's sprawling Northamptonshire estate.