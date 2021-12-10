Kate Middleton and Prince William Release 2021 Christmas Card
Kate Middleton and Prince William reunite with their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis for this year's Cambridge family Christmas card.
Kate Middleton and Prince William reunite with their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis for this year's Cambridge family Christmas card.
In the running for the most bizarre royal items to be auctioned off are a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a 40-year-old slice of wedding cake, and a tea bag used by Queen Elizabeth II. The curiosity and fascination surrounding the British royal family is nothing new, but some fans are evidently willing to go the extra mile to proclaim their obsession.