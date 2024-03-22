Pop culture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Wish Health and Healing' to Kate Middleton

The California-based duo sent their well wishes to sister-in-law Kate Middleton following the princess's recent cancer diagnosis. 

03.22.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

