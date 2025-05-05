Is Naomi Campbell Banned From the Met Gala? She Could Be From Thanks to This Feud
Anna Wintour famously has the final word on who gets to join fashion's biggest night, and after a tense exchange in 2024, Naomi Campbell may not be back for 2025.
Anna Wintour famously has the final word on who gets to join fashion's biggest night, and after a tense exchange in 2024, Naomi Campbell may not be back for 2025.
The weekend before the Met Gala, the designer threw a party that drew celebrities, including Bad Bunny's little brother, and industry insiders alike to celebrate musical guests and Rashid Johnson's new exhibition.