Rose Hanbury Reportedly Sends Legal Letter to Stephen Colbert Over Affair Joke
Last week's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert prompted Hanbury to reportedly pursue legal action againt the TV host.
Last week's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert prompted Hanbury to reportedly pursue legal action againt the TV host.
Louis Spencer, Princess Di's nephew, has been branded Britain's most eligible bachelor. The 30-year-old actor-aristocrat is set to inherit the famous Althorp House and the Spencer family's sprawling Northamptonshire estate.