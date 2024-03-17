Kate Middleton, Prince William, 'Shaken' over Marriage Speculation
A source close to the pair has spoken out against public who are focusing on a photo of Kate Middleton allegedly wearing her wedding ring.
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.