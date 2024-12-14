Pop culture

A Look Back at Young Joan Baez Through Iconic Photos

Joan Baez's timeless legacy takes center stage as Monica Barbaro steps into her shoes in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. 

Published 12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
african americans archival black and white photography civil rights history injustice political politics race racial segregation washington guitar musical instrument adult female person woman face guitarist jewelry necklace
Joan Baez & Bob Dylan. Photography: Getty Images.

Tags

singeractivismJoan BaezBob Dylan

Related Articles

Timothee Chalamet in a brown blazer, khakis, and sunglasses

Film & TV

Everything We Know About Timothée Chalamet's 'A Complete Unknown'

Discover the first trailer for the new Timothée Chalamet movie, where he plays the legendary folk musician Bob Dylan.

07.25.2024 by Billy Flukinger
young anthony bourdain : young photos anthony bourdain

Pop culture

Young Photos Of Anthony Bourdain

The late celebrity chef, author and travel connoisseur is remembered for his inspirational perspective on life and his approachable take on cooking. Reminisce on his life and accomplishments with these old photos.

08.13.2024 by Eliana Brown
image of adam brody at an award red carpet

Pop culture

Young Photos of Adam Brody

See young photos of The O.C. actor throughout his career.

04.18.2024 by Nilam Mukherjee

Recommended posts for you

paul mescal tiny cartier watch gladiator

Men's

Why Men Should Wear Small Watches: The Answer Is Paul Mescal

As oversized timepieces take a backseat, Hollywood’s leading men are embracing the understated elegance of tiny watches—and Paul Mescal’s Cartier Tank is leading the charge.

12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
chandelier lamp jewelry store shop necklace indoors interior design person desk floor

Fashion

See NYC's Most Exciting Store Openings in 2024

Shopping in New York just got a whole lot more exciting.

12.14.2024 by Pia Bello, Grace Clarke
joan baez bob dylan young

Pop culture

A Look Back at Young Joan Baez Through Iconic Photos

Joan Baez's timeless legacy takes center stage as Monica Barbaro steps into her shoes in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. 

12.14.2024 by Grace Clarke
finger person couch formal wear tie pants adult male man back

Travel & Living

How a Subreddit Helped Me Plan My Perfect Manhattan Wedding

A wedding subreddit unexpectedly led me to the the Beekman Hotel and helped me plan my New York City wedding. 

12.13.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
Devon Aoki at Lancôme’s resolution skincare launch party in 2003. Photography: Getty Images.

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Devon Aoki’s Nude Roberto Cavalli Dress in 2003

First cementing her it-girl status in the 2000s, Devon Aoki’s figure-hugging Roberto Cavalli dress is not only just a staple on moodboards. It also represents the magic of Cavalli’s understated elegance and signature sensuality of Cavalli’s magic.

12.14.2024 by Maegan Trusty
flower flower arrangement flower bouquet glass pottery fork dining table table plate goblet

Travel & Living

Brazil's Tania Bulhões Brings Its Luxury Tableware to the US With a Ritzy Dinner Party

New York gains a touch of Brazilian flair thanks to the homeware brand's stateside launch. See inside its New York City dinner party.

12.13.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
adult female person woman black hair blouse face head smile blonde

Fashion

See Emma Corrin's Most Risqué and Gothic 'Nosferatu' Press Tour Looks

The actor continues to stun on the Nosferatu press tour, blending gothic allure with high-fashion elegance, in nipples-out dresses by McQueen and more.

12.13.2024 by Lacey Whitson
Photography: Courtesy of PRADA Group.

Politics & Culture

Prada Hosts Latest Sustainability Conversation in Tokyo on Ocean Conservation

The "Prada Possible Conversations" event featured Emmy-nominated environmental photographer and artist Enzo Barracco.

12.13.2024 by Takafumi Kawasaki