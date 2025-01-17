Shopping

The 7 Best Thermals to Keep Warm in Freezing Weather

Thermals are ideal for staying cozy during winter, best layered under knitwear or worn alone.

Published 01.17.2025 by Trinidad Alamos
Pricess Diana in ski outfit
Princess Diana, on he ski holiday to Austria, 1994. Getty Images.

Tags

winterskishoppingtravel

Related Articles

Elle Fanning red jacket blue and black stripes white background

Shopping

Must-Have Ski Outfits For Women to Shop Now

After hitting the slopes, here are some of the best pieces to wind down with.

01.03.2024 by Nilam Mukherjee
Image courtesy of the L'OFFICIEL Paris archives

Fashion

The Ultimate Moodboard for Luxury Ski Fashion and Chic Alpine Style

Inspired by the L'OFFICIEL archive and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Fendi, this ski fashion moodboard brings together retro silhouettes, bold details, and high-performance alpine style for your most chic ski season yet.

11.18.2024 by Tobi Oliveri
pink moon boots

Fashion

How to Make Your Moon Boots Look Cool: 5 Practical Tips

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, and Doja Cat have toyed with the astronaut-inspired kicks. But they’re not easy to style—here’s what to wear them with.

01.10.2025 by Valerie Soto

Recommended posts for you

who is jessica henwick in silo

Film & TV

Everything To Know About 'Silo' Star Jessica Henwick

As Silo wraps up its second season, fans have even more to look forward to as Jessica Henwick joins the cast for its third season.

01.18.2025 by Grace Clarke
MoMa Piece exhibitions 2025

L'Officiel Art

NYC Galleries and Museum Exhibitions to Have on Your Radar in 2025

A comprehensive guide to the art coming to the walls of New York's vibrant collection of galleries and museums. 

01.17.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
David Lynch 2017. Getty Images

Film & TV

David Lynch's 12 Most Iconic Movies and TV Shows

In memory of one of the greatest directors in Hollywood, these are the films and television series that define David Lynch's filmography and legacy. 

01.17.2025 by Valerie Soto
patagonia thermal base layer top

Shopping

The 7 Best Thermals to Keep Warm in Freezing Weather

Thermals are ideal for staying cozy during winter, best layered under knitwear or worn alone.

01.17.2025 by Trinidad Alamos
cameron diaz 1995

Pop culture

10 Edgy Photos of Young Cameron Diaz

The actor’s innate charm and energy has been a fixture on big screens for decades, evident in her young photos across red carpets and more.

01.17.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Nikko Diamond Ring Bario Neal. Photography: Courtesy of Bario Neal

Fashion

Everything to Know About East-West Engagement Rings, the Style Brides Don't Regret

The east-west ring puts a modern twist on a traditional design, and it is getting more popular thanks to celebrities like Zendaya. Experts talk the history of this look, how to personalize it, and why brides are going for it more and more.

01.17.2025 by Valerie Soto
demi moore golden globes

Film & TV

Demi Moore's 8 Most Iconic Movies, From Roles in 'Ghost' to 'The Substance'

Demi Moore's movies and TV roles have made quite the impact across her decades-long career in Hollywood. See the actor and Golden Globe award winner's most iconic roles.

01.17.2025 by Maegan Trusty
kate upton

Beauty

The Ultimate Guide to Winged Eyeliner for Hooded Eyes, According to a MUA

The TJ Maxx and Marshalls beauty expert reveals her personal tricks for the perfect winged eyeliner on hooded eyes.

01.16.2025 by Maegan Trusty