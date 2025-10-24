Suede Bags Reign As This Season's Most Sophisticated Style
With a range of different sizes and colors, suede bags have become the sought-after accessory of the season.
With a range of different sizes and colors, suede bags have become the sought-after accessory of the season.
On Oct. 23, Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the second leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour in Pittsburgh, featuring songs from her latest album Man's Best Friend. Here's everything to know about the new dates and how to get tickets.