Travel & Living

Martell's New Chanteloup XXO Cognac Exudes Pure Luxury

With its new edition, the luxury spirits brand delivers a masterful interpretation of its art of assembly and hits it big in the market of traditional craft.
Published 12.10.2019 by Hervé Dewintre
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