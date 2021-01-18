Martell's New Chanteloup XXO Cognac Exudes Pure Luxury

Travel & Living
With its new edition, the luxury spirits brand delivers a masterful interpretation of its art of assembly and hits it big in the market of traditional craft.
Martell in the Lead
The oldest of the great cognac houses (1715) sets itself apart with its persistence and pioneering spirit, especially in its desire to convey its heritage and exceptional know-how to its visitors. This exuberance is clear in the new multi-sensory visit 'Martell The Journey,' conceived with a set design by Nathalie Crinière.